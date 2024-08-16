GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patriotic spirit pervades city

Published - August 16, 2024 08:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Director K. Rambabu has said that some of the facilities, which are not available even at corporate hospitals, are being provided to the poor at VIMS. Measures are being taken to further improve services at the hospital.

Dr. Rambabu hoisted the National Flag in the hospital premises on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, he spoke on the progress of the hospital. He presented merit certificates to employees, who had done exemplary work in the discharge of their duties.

At the Independence Day celebrations, organised by the District Administration, Dr. Rambabu, who is also the Jeevandan AP Coordinator, received an award as the ‘best officer’ in recognition of his services to VIMS and also to AP Jeevandan, from Revenue Minister Anagani Prasad in presence of District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi.

Administrative Officer Basith, Nursing in charge Narasamma, senior doctors and others participated.

Sankar Foundation Eye Care Hospital, Naidutota, Visakhapatnam celebrated the Independence Day with religious fervour and gaiety. Krishna Kumar Atmakuri, executive trustee, Sankar Foundation, K. Radhakrishnan, general manager (Admin and Operations), K Krishna Prasad, Principal,

Medical Education, Dr NJ Sirisha and Dr Raveendra, inspected the guard of honour presented by the students of the College of Optometry, Sankar Foundation.

The National Tricolour was hoisted at the Visakhapatnam International Airport as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, Chief Airport Security Officer Keerti Kireeti, Station Manager of IndiGo Airlines Srinivas, Station Manager of Air India Pranith and Station Manager of Air India Express Shravan Kumar were present

