Visakhapatnam

Patra India organises rally against single-use plastic

A rally being taken out by volunteers of Patra India to educate people on the ban on single-use plastics in Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening. Photo: Special Arrangment.
The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM July 18, 2022 04:38 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 04:38 IST

Patra India in collaboration with Bapuji Rural Enlightenment and Development Society (BREDS), an NGO, conducted a rally on the theme ‘Say no to Plastics’ on Beach Road here on Saturday.

About 450 volunteers of Patra India, wearing white T shirts raised slogans “Say no to plastics”, “Plastic hatao desh bachao” and ‘Bring back cotton and jute bags” as they took out the rally. Patra distributed around 1,000 jute bags and appealed to the people to carry the jute or cloth bags when they go out for shopping.

The organisation also donated three dry waste collectors, which were placed at crowded public places like RTC Complex and Gajuwaka. Recyclable plastic wastes could be dropped into these waste collectors.

MD of Patra India Lakshmi Mukkavilli called upon corporates to support GVMC ban on ‘single-use plastic’ in the city. Additional Commissioner of GVMC Y. Srinivas and Assistant District Commissioner S.S. Varma, Chief Medical Officer of Health K.S.L.G. Shastri appreciated Patra India on its efforts.

