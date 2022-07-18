Patra India organises rally against single-use plastic
About 450 volunteers distributed around 1,000 jute bags and appealed to the people to carry the jute or cloth bags when they go out for shopping.
Patra India in collaboration with Bapuji Rural Enlightenment and Development Society (BREDS), an NGO, conducted a rally on the theme ‘Say no to Plastics’ on Beach Road here on Saturday.
About 450 volunteers of Patra India, wearing white T shirts raised slogans “Say no to plastics”, “Plastic hatao desh bachao” and ‘Bring back cotton and jute bags” as they took out the rally. Patra distributed around 1,000 jute bags and appealed to the people to carry the jute or cloth bags when they go out for shopping.
The organisation also donated three dry waste collectors, which were placed at crowded public places like RTC Complex and Gajuwaka. Recyclable plastic wastes could be dropped into these waste collectors.
MD of Patra India Lakshmi Mukkavilli called upon corporates to support GVMC ban on ‘single-use plastic’ in the city. Additional Commissioner of GVMC Y. Srinivas and Assistant District Commissioner S.S. Varma, Chief Medical Officer of Health K.S.L.G. Shastri appreciated Patra India on its efforts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.