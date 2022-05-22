Patra donates ₹3 lakh to Generation Yuvaa

Patra India BPO services donated ₹3,07,200 to city-based NGO Generation Yuvaa Foundation to help support children’s education. Officials from Patra including COO, Jason Davis (COO), Vice President - Operations, Elizabeth McCormick, Director, Training and Quality, Iqbal Ahmed and India’s Managing Director M. Lakshmi, attended the programme held at Generation Yuvaa. The Patra CSR team and their leaders spent quality time with children, who performed dances and sang songs and in turn, Patra people played fun games.