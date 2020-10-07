Visakhapatnam

Pastor ‘attempts to rape minor’, taken into custody

The Gajuwaka police on Tuesday took a pastor into their custody for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at his residence at Vambay Colony in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, the pastor Nani Babu along with three girls reportedly went to a village on Monday.

They returned to the pastor’s home in the city on Tuesday morning. Two of the three girls went back to their homes on Tuesday morning, while the third girl was waiting for her father to pick her up.

Taking advantage, the pastor allegedly attempted to rape the girl. However, the girl escaped from the spot.

Based on a complaint from the girl's parents, the police registered a case and investigation is on.

