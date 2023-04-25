ADVERTISEMENT

Pasting posters without permission will attract fine soon in Visakhapatnam

April 25, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Strict action will be taken if any person sticks wallposters without obtaining prior permissions, said GVMC Commissioner C.M Saikanth Varma. He instructed the Sanitary Inspectors to keep an eye on the people pasting wallposters in an unauthorised manner and impose fine on them. He inspected several colonies at Dondaparthy, Railway New Colony in Zone III and V here on Tuesday. He also said that after closing shops, many shopkeepers are dumping the wastes in public places and urged them to hand over them to sanitary staff to ensure the surroundings are clean. In his inspection, he found heaps of wastes at Shankaramatam, Gnanapuram, Diamond Park and a few other areas and directed the shopkeepers to clear them.

