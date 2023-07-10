Passengers seek restoration of Visakhapatnam - Narasapur link trains

July 10, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cancellation of train no. 57264/65 Visakhapatnam – Narasapur Fast Passenger during the COVID-19 pandemic, and removal of the Visakhapatnam – Narasapur slip coaches from the Visakhapatnam – Guntur Simhadri express, is causing untold hardship to passengers between Visakhapatnam and Narsapur.

In the absence of a direct train, the passengers are forced to alight at Bhimavaram at odd-hours, go out of the station to purchase a ticket to travel by some other train to Narasapur. Senior citizens and women are finding it all the more difficult to carry their luggage and board another train for the short distance.

Hundreds of people of Narasapur region, who have retired from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and other PSU s in the city, travel to Visakhapatnam often for their medical needs or to settle other issues like pension and other benefits. Many youngsters from Amalapuram region are studying in Andhra University, and private universities in Visakhapatnam region, and the two trains used to provide a direct link to them go home during the weekends and holidays.

“The Simhadri express and the Narasapur Link Passenger used to run with full occupancy. After the removal of the slip coaches and withdrawal of Narasapur passenger during the pandemic, there is not even a single direct train between Visakhapatnam and Narasapur in spite of the high demand,” says K. Eswar, honorary secretary of the Duvvada Railway Users’ Association.

“The Visakhapatnam-Narasapur Link Passenger used to have two reserved and three ‘unreserved’ bogies. The reserved coaches used to have a ‘wait list’ and the general coaches were also full. People from the industrial areas of Visakhapatnam city like Gajuwaka and Ukkunagaram used to board the train at Duvvada, which used to reach Narsapur around 5 a.m.,” recalls CVS Varma, a retired Deputy General Manager of VSP.

“The Narasapur slip coaches used to have 120% occupancy. Now, the Machilipatnam – Visakhapatnam express arrives at Bhimavaram at 1 a.m. Passengers from Narasapur have to travel to Bhimavaram to catch the train in the dead of the night. There are direct trains from Narasapur to Shirdi, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Dharmavaram, Bengaluru and Vijayawada but there is not a single direct train to Visakhapatnam junction,” says Katam Chandra Rao, president of Duvvada Railway Users’ Association.

The cancellation of the Narasapur – Visakhapatnam Link trains indicates that the railway zones are interested in serving the people in their respective jurisdictions, rather than acting on the needs and demands of the travelling public,” he alleges.

“Narasapur and Palakole are main entry points to many towns of Godavari district. The ancient temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, and the pancharama kshetrams of Palakollu and Bhimavaram are closer to Narasapur. Further, the Dindi Resorts of APTDC, near Palakole, which attract a large number of tourists are accessible from Narasapur,” says Mr. Chandra Rao.