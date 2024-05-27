Passengers question the purpose of redevelopment of Elamanchili railway station when there are no trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation for redevelopment of Elamanchili railway station, at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, in February this year. Rail users wonder what is the point in modernising the building when the existing passenger trains halting at this station remain cancelled?

The Elamanchili railway station in Anakapalli district, located about 62 km from Visakhapatnam junction, 25 km from Anakapalli railway station and 40 km from Duvvada railway station, has witnessed an increase in passengers from 2.55 lakh in 2021-23 to 6.43 lakh in 2022-23, registering a growth of 152.16%. Ironically, the number of passengers declined to 5.77 lakh in 2023-24, according to information obtained by Kanchumurthi Eswar, secretary of Duvvada Railway Users’ Association.

Mr. Eswar attributes the decline in passengers to the cancellation of passenger trains from Visakhapatnam to various destinations, which have a halt at this station. Some of the passenger trains, which have been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, have not been revived while some others are being cancelled frequently for the past several months to facilitate maintenance works in South Central Railway (SCR) and other railway divisions in the country.

The Elamanchili Passengers Welfare Association has been seeking a halt to the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal Intercity express at Elamanchili but the authorities have not conceded their demand. Despite a decline in the total number of passengers, the revenue earnings of Elamanchili railway station showed a marginal increase with ₹4.75 crore in 2023-24 compared to the previous financial year.

About six lakh people of four mandals, Elamanchili, Rambilli, Atchutapuram and Munagapaka, in Elamanchili Assembly constituency utilise the railway station. Employees of the Special Economic Zone, Naval Alternate Operating base, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Bulk Drug project at Nakkapalli utilise the railway station.

There are 12 pairs of trains and some special trains, which stop at Elamanchili railway station.

“The trains, which were cancelled from April 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, include 57265 Narsapur, 57230 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port, 17239/40 Visakhapatnam-Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri express, 17243/44 Rayagada-Guntur-Rayagada, and the 57225 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada passenger train, which has been permanently cancelled,” says Mr. Eswar.

“The general compartments of the existing originating trains from Visakhapatnam are overcrowded, and reservation is not available due to the low quota of berths at Elamanchili,” say S. Jayanth and Kamalakar Rao of Elamanchili.

Meanwhile, Consumer Organisations Federation State president Kandregula Venkata Ramana has written to the Railway Board deploring the frequent cancellation of highly patronised trains from Visakhapatnam to Guntur, Tirupati, Machilipatnam and Rajahmundry in the name of ‘traffic block’ during the past one year.

Redevelopment is fine. But, where are the trains?

