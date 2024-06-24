GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passengers express ire at frequent malfunction of lift at Duvvada railway station

The lift which stopped functioning on June 23rd has a 20-passenger capacity, and was inaugurated by the then Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy on May 25, 2023

Published - June 24, 2024 07:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The lift on platform number 4 at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam.

The frequent malfunctioning of the lift on platform number 4 at Duvvada railway station is causing inconvenience to passengers, particularly senior citizens and women coming from different destinations and alighting on the platform. They are forced to carry their heavy luggage up and down the stairs to reach platform number 1.

The lift stopped functioning on June 23rd. The only lift at Duvvada station, was installed following several representations given to the railway authorities by the Duvvada Railway Users’ Association (DRUA) over the years. The lift, having a capacity of 20 passengers, was inaugurated by the then Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Satpathy on May 25, 2023.

“The lift, set up at an estimated cost of ₹25 lakh, has stopped functioning on quite a few occasions in the last one year. Those who wish to board the battery cart (battery-operated vehicle) to reach platform number 1 from the main entry to the station have to pay ₹47.50 per person. Those coming to see off their near and dear ones at the railway station, have to pay an additional ₹18 for car parking and ₹10 for the platform ticket,” says K. Eswar, DRUA secretary.

“This shows that those going to drop their friends and relatives at the railway station have to shell out nearly ₹80. The fare from Duvvada to Rajahmundry by express train is only ₹75,” he said. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the lift has a two-year warranty period and the malfunction is attributed to a software problem.

