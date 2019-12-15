Passengers bound to West Bengal, North-Eastern States stranded in Visakhapatnam

Passengers travelling to West Bengal and the North-Eastern States were stranded in Visakhapatnam as several trains were cancelled owing to the mass agitations in West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday.

Four trains bound to Howrah were short-terminated at Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday. Many passengers were seen squatting on the platforms and sleeping on the benches, not knowing when the trains would resume journey.

“Our train arrived in Visakhapatnam around 3 a.m. on Sunday and it was short-terminated. There is no information on running of special trains,” said Dhiren Bausmarth from Assam who, along with his sister and sister-in-law, was travelling by Bengaluru - Guwahati Express.

Yugal Kishore, a passenger of the same train lamented that there was no information pertaining to his onward journey.

Ticket money refunded

In the last two days, the Railways has refunded around ₹30 lakh to the passengers who have cancelled their journey in view of the uncertainty over the resumption of trains as a result of agitations in West Bengal and the North-Eastern States. Refunds to the tune of ₹22 lakh were made through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), while ₹8 lakh was refunded through the ticket booking counters, said sources in the Railways.

The trains that were short-terminated in Visakhapatnam are 80824 Coimbatore-Santragachhi Special, 12509 Bangalore Cant.-Guwahati Express, 12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express and 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express.

Special train

A special train was run by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar, but many passengers bound to West Bengal and the North-Eastern States refused to board the train, awaiting the announcement for a direct train to their respective destinations.