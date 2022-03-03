Passengers bemoan reduction in frequency of Vizag-Kirandul train

The overnight express was made a biweekly from a daily after the onset of COVID-19

The continued reduction in the frequency of the 18514/13 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam overnight express, which was originally a daily but was made a biweekly citing pandemic concerns, and its non-restoration despite the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, is causing hardship to the people of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

Train no. 18513 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam express, which leaves Kirandul at 3 p.m., reaches Jagdalpur at 6.30 p.m. and arrives in Visakhapatnam at 2.40 p.m. Passengers do not seem to mind the late night arrival, as most of them come for medical reasons and the journey by train is comfortable as well as cheaper compared to buses.

Some passengers from Jagdalpur also find it convenient to catch early morning trains to Chennai and other destinations from Visakhapatnam, due to lack of direct trains from Jagdalpur. Though there are a number of buses, both public and private, from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam, the first choice of travellers is this particular train.

Tourists from Visakhapatnam and north Andhra also visit Jagdalpur for its scenic waterfalls and other tourist attractions. They find the overnight train convenient to go out on short vacations.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul express is convenient for the people of Jagdalpur, returning from Visakhapatnam. This train starts at 9.20 p.m. from Visakhapatnam and reaches Jagdalpur by 5.10 a.m. and Kirandul at 9 a.m.

King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam has been catering to the needs of patients of some regions in Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh apart from north Andhra district districts for the past several decades.

A large number of super-specialty private hospitals have come up in the city in the last couple of decades. These hospitals have been catering to the medical needs of patients of Odisha and Chhattisgarh since long.

Railway authorities have restored unreserved coaches and catering services have been restarted. When everything has normalised, there is no point in reducing the frequency of this popular train, say passengers.

“The single conventional rake, being used for the operation of 18514/13 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express as a biweekly, can be used to operate the train thrice a week,” said a railway source and wonders what has happened to the second rake, which was in use when the train was being operated daily.