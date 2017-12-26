‘Passengers being taken for a ride’

The ‘Aaharam’ restaurant at the Tirupati Railway Station has been accused of charging more than what was shown in the display. “I ordered butter masala dosa and veg fried rice, for which the price on the display board was ₹ 55 and ₹ 80 respectively. When I saw the bill, I was shocked that I was charged ₹65 and ₹100 respectively,” says B. Sai Gopal of Visakhapatnam, who visited Tirupati last week.

“I called the manager and he tried to reason that a sweet was served with the butter masala dosa and manchuria was given with veg fried rice. I had neither asked for the sweet nor the manchuria and the price was in variation with that on the display” he says.

“Further, I came to know that some of the hotels close to the station were forced to shut down, after the opening of the canteen at the railway station, on the plea that they were charging high rates. I don’t understand how the rates are lower,” he says.

The booking of railway tickets online has turned out to be a cumbersome procedure in the booking process. In the past, an individual user was permitted to make online purchase of tickets and reservation for a maximum of six times a month. This was intended to check malpractices by ticket booking agents.

“The railways have recently increased the maximum online transactions to 12 a month, provided the user gave his Aadhar number. I gave my Aadhar number thinking that one time keying in the number was enough. But, the system was asking the Aadhar number every time I wanted to make online bookings, in addition to asking for several other details,” says Ch. Srinivasa Rao, a frequent traveller from the city.

B. Madhu Gopal