Partially burnt body of cab driver found in Visakhapatnam

March 10, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A partially burnt body of a 42-year-old person was found at an isolated place near Yendada double road in Ward No. 8, under Arilova police station limits, here on Sunday.

The police have identified the victim as M. Subramanyam, a cab driver from the city.

As per reports, Subramanyam was married 12 years ago. He got legally separated from his wife around three years ago.. He had a history of attempting suicide several times in the past. Police suspect that he was depressed over some issue since a long time. The case would be investigated from all angles to ascertain the cause of the death, the police said. The body was shifted for post-mortem.

A case was registered by the Arilova police. Those who are in distress can contact 100.

