ADVERTISEMENT

Partially burnt body of cab driver found in Visakhapatnam

March 10, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A partially burnt body of a 42-year-old person was found at an isolated place near Yendada double road in Ward No. 8, under Arilova police station limits, here on Sunday.

The police have identified the victim as M. Subramanyam, a cab driver from the city.

As per reports, Subramanyam was married 12 years ago. He got legally separated from his wife around three years ago.. He had a history of attempting suicide several times in the past. Police suspect that he was depressed over some issue since a long time. The case would be investigated from all angles to ascertain the cause of the death, the police said. The body was shifted for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered by the Arilova police. Those who are in distress can contact 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US