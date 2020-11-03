Partial reopening of schools evokes mixed response

B. Madhu Gopal

03 November 2020 00:17 IST

Most schools report thin attendance; students seem to enjoy classes after a long shutdown

The partial reopening of schools on Monday, nearly seven months after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, evoked mixed reaction from parents and teachers alike. The government allowed reopening of schools for students of 9th and 10th classes from Monday.

The students, however, seemed to enjoy school after the long shutdown. There was some confusion whether classes could be held for both 9th and 10th classes simultaneously on the same day or on different days with the next day given as holiday. All the government and aided schools opened but most of them reported very low attendance.

Though there are safety concerns among parents in view of the pandemic, a majority of the parents feel it is good to make a beginning somewhere by taking all precautions.

Children of higher classes can take care of their own safety, but lower classes should not be started now, they say. “The classrooms were sanitised yesterday and today the students were allowed after thermal screening and hand sanitisation. A few students, who did not come with masks, were provided the same by the school,” says T. Sridevi, a Biology teacher of KDPM High School, China Waltair.

“The children were administered the COVID pledge and the teachers told the students on maintenance of COVID-19 protocol, health, hygiene and the importance of nutrition. They were allowed to go to the washroom by turns,” she says. “We have given three masks to each students along with the kits under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme. We have a total strength of 330 students (both 9th and 10th classes, all sections and both Telugu and English medium included),” says Headmaster D.A. Naidu of KDPM High School.

“A total of 145 students attended on the first day. Classes will be held for 10th class on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and for 9th class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” he says.

Only 47 out of 138 students attended classes on the first day at the KNM Girls High School, Railway New Colony. “We are ensuring hand sanitisation, wearing of masks and social distancing,” says K. Ramu, Headmaster.

Thermal screening

“While 32 out of 36 students of 10th classes attended, only six out of 35 from 9th class attended on the first day. This indicates that most parents are keen only on the academic performance of their children in SSC. We are allowing children after thermal screening. We have asked the students to bring sanitisers and come with masks,” says Uday Kumar, Principal of Keystone School, Seethammadhara.

However, big private schools like Little Angels and Sri Prakash are yet to reopen, with a majority of parents opting only for online classes.