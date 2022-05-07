Partial decomposed body of woman found in house in Visakhapatnam

Identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, say police

Identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, say police

A body of a woman aged around 35 to 40 years was found in partially decomposed condition the bathroom of her house at Rama Krishna Nagar under Kancharapalem Police Station limits on Saturday. The identify of the woman is yet to be ascertained, even as she is suspected to be a native of Odisha.

Kancharapalem police station Inspector Krishna Rao said that the house was taken on rent by a person named Rajesh.

“On Saturday morning, the neighbours informed the owner about foul smell emanating from the house. The house owner contacted the police through ‘ Dial 100’ helpline. The police found the woman lying dead with severe head injuries. It appears that she died four to five days ago,” said Mr. Krishna Rao.

Primary investigation has revealed that none of the neighbours aware of the details of the woman. It is learnt that she was a daily wager.

The police said that further investigation would reveal whether it was the case of accidental death or a suicide.

The police have registered a suspicious death case. The body has been sent to the King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. The police are trying to contact Mr. Rajesh.