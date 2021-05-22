Partial curfew slams brakes on occupancy ratio of RTC

Only 181 services are being operated a day in city against 711 earlier

The Visakhapatnam region of the APSRTC has been getting an average occupancy of 38% due to the partial curfew being implemented in view of the second wave surge in COVID-19 cases.

While the number of city services operated on normal days is 711, only 181 services are being operated a day from 6 a.m. to 12 noon in view of the partial curfew. The drivers and conductors are being booked on rotation basis.

“While majority of the passengers are observing COVID protocols like wearing masks, a few who do not doing so are being advised by the conductors on the dangers of not using a mask,” said an RTC official.

Workers hit hard

The other day, a driver was seen sanitising the hands of passengers as they entered the bus at the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS) complex. In some of the city buses, social distance was being given the go-by and drivers say they are left with no choice but to allow passengers sit one beside the other in view of the limited hours of operation.

Meanwhile, the opening of malls, commercial establishments and shops by 6 a.m. and closing by 12 noon is causing hardship to commuters, coming from the outskirts of the city and suburban areas for work. They have to leave home at least one hour in advance to reach their place of work on time.

As the RTC buses are also starting operations only from 6 a.m., they are having to depend on autorickshaws to reach their place of work in the city. Similarly, the operation of buses is ending by 12 noon and they are again having to depend on autorickshaws to reach home. The autorickshaws are being overloaded to cash in on the situation and this is putting the workers at a greater risk of getting infected.

A total 169 RTC employees in the district have tested positive for COVID from May 1 to 18.

There are 10 depots in Visakhapatnam region and these operate a total of 1,056 services a day during normal times but on May 18 only 266 services were operated. The highest number of services are operated by Gajuwaka at 159 followed by Waltair depot at 155, Simhachalam – 151, Visakha Steel City – 105 and Maddilapalem 141.

The percentage of operation for the region is 25.19.

“We are operating the buses, despite the poor occupancy, as some of the passengers have taken monthly bus passes,” says an official.