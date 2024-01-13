ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary Standing Committee to visit Visakhapatnam on January 15 for a review meet

January 13, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee will visit the city on January 15. Ramesh Bidhuri is the chairman of the committee comprising 21 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members. The committee will hold a review meeting with officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and officials of Engineering India Limited on January 16 and 17 at various venues. Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday directed his staff to carry out the arrangements for the district tour of the committee.

