GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliamentary Standing Committee to visit Visakhapatnam on January 15 for a review meet

January 13, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee will visit the city on January 15. Ramesh Bidhuri is the chairman of the committee comprising 21 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members. The committee will hold a review meeting with officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and officials of Engineering India Limited on January 16 and 17 at various venues. Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday directed his staff to carry out the arrangements for the district tour of the committee.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.