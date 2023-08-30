Parliamentary Committee on Chemicals & Fertilizers to visit Visakhapatnam for two days from September 1

August 30, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers (PSCCF) headed by Shashi Tharoor will visit Visakhapatnam for two days from from September 1, according to an official release here.

As per the schedule, on Day One (September 1), the committee will have an informal discussion with the representatives of the departments of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, State government and organisations concerned regarding the status of setting up of Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region at Visakhapatnam. In a separate session, the committee will have a discussion with representatives of department of Pharmaceuticals, the State’s Health and Family Welfare, and industry associations regarding the `Promotion of Medical Device Industry in Andhra Pradesh’. Later, the committee will have a field visit of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone.

On Day Two, the committee will have an informal meeting with department of Pharmaceuticals and Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited regarding the performance of KAPL. The committee will also have another informal meeting with the representatives of Department of Fertilizers, AP Government officials, National Fertilizers Limited, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited regarding `Availability and Distribution of Fertilizers in Andhra Pradesh’. In the evening, the committee will have a meeting on Self Sufficiency in production and availability of Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients through various initiatives including production linked incentive scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

The members will the reach the city from different parts of the country by Thursday night.

The 26-member committee members will leave for Chennai on September 3.

