Parks, museums under VMRDA to open September 10

Ensure visitors wear face masks, officials told

Following the State government’s instructions, tourist spots like Kailasagiri, YSR City Central Park, Tenneti Park, VMRDA Health Arena and Telugu Museum will be opened for the public from September 10, said Secretary of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Ganesh Kumar.

These parks and museums which come under the control of VMRDA will not have any change in visiting hours, he added.

He organised a meet on the reopening of parks and museums with the officials here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumar asked the officials to encourage digital payments in the wake of the pandemic situation.

He instructed the officials to make sure visitors wore face masks and maintained physical distancing without fail.

He direted officials to appoint monitoring teams to inspect all COVID-19 measures at the spots. The parks and museums should be disinfected regularly, he said.

It may be noted that already the tourist spots which are under the control of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) have opened for the public in the district.