Parks, museums under VMRDA to open September 10

Following the State government’s instructions, tourist spots like Kailasagiri, YSR City Central Park, Tenneti Park, VMRDA Health Arena and Telugu Museum will be opened for the public from September 10, said Secretary of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Ganesh Kumar.
These parks and museums which come under the control of VMRDA will not have any change in visiting hours, he added.
He organised a meet on the reopening of parks and museums with the officials here on Tuesday.
Mr. Kumar asked the officials to encourage digital payments in the wake of the pandemic situation.
He instructed the officials to make sure visitors wore face masks and maintained physical distancing without fail.
He direted officials to appoint monitoring teams to inspect all COVID-19 measures at the spots. The parks and museums should be disinfected regularly, he said.
It may be noted that already the tourist spots which are under the control of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) have opened for the public in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath