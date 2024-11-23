ADVERTISEMENT

Parents sensitised about health issues among children during winter season

Published - November 23, 2024 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

PEN School, Akkayyapalem, organised a seminar on awareness on child health during winters, here on Saturday. Paediatrician Priyanka from KIMS attended the programme as the chief guest and created awareness on the precautions to be taken for the health of children during winter. She also sensitised the parents about the seasonal diseases and steps to avoid health issues caused during the climatic changes. She also stressed the need for providing nutritious food, problems due to junk food, mobile usage among the children and other issues like carcinogenic foods and obesity in children. Ms Priyanka also spoke about small activities that can be done at home to contribute to the personality and mental development of children. Correspondent cum Principal, PEN School, Anita Pereira, thanked the parents as well as the doctor. In-charges Kiranmai and Swapna were present.

