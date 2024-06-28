GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parents offer to build school in their hamlet as children risk lives, cross stream to go to primary school

Children are forced to cross the stream, walk 2.5 km to reach their school; parents plead with authorities to sanction a teacher for the school they offer to build in their hamlet

Published - June 28, 2024 07:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The students of the MPP Primary School at Gangavaram village in Ananthagiri mandal, ASR district, have to cross a water stream every day to reach school. On Wednesday, when heavy rain lashed the region, the school teacher had to help the students cross the stream to reach the school safely.

To reach the school, the 25 students must also walk 2.5 km from their hamlet, Tengillabandham. The parents and the tribals of the hamlet, worried for their children’s safety, have even offered to volunteer and construct a shed to run a school in their hamlet and have been pleading with the authorities concerned to sanction a teacher for the same.

They say frequent rains are common in the hilly area. The stream flow is heavy even after moderate rain, and the children are forced to skip school during heavy rains.

“We (parents) are even prepared to construct a shed for the school on our own, and sought one of the two teachers sanctioned to the Gangavaram MPP School be deputed there,” says Pottangi Satya Rao, a parent.

