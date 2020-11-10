Visakhapatnam

Parents of Dubai accident victim meet Minister

The parents of a youth from Visakhapatnam, who died in a road accident in Dubai, met Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at his residence here on Monday.

The youth, D. Krishna from Malkapuram area in the city, had been working in a private company in Dubai for the last six years.

He died in an accident three days ago in Dubai.

The Minister called up the Indian embassy officials in Dubai and company representatives and asked them to make arrangements to send the body to Visakhapatnam.

The Minister assured the parents that the State government will extend all help to them.

