Parents continue protest against school fee hike

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2019 01:05 IST

Want Collector to address the issue

Parents of children studying in Timpany School protested on Monday against the school management for hiking fee by 30 to 40%. Over 10 parents launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding that the management roll back the decision. It may be recalled that a few days back, the parents staged protest against the management of the school for forcing them to buy books, stationery, uniform and shoes from the school premises at high prices. Parents were unhappy since there had been no consent of Parents-Teacher’s Association before implementing the hike. Though the management assured that they would roll back the increased fee by Friday, the management ignored their promise, says one of the parents Manmohan Pasari.

Appealing the District Collector, the parents requested him to address the issue and also control the management.

The parents also requested the Board of Education to take action against the school management for fleecing the parents. “We will continue our hunger strike until the management rolled back its decision,” Ms. Renuka a parent said.

Meanwhile, the management of Timpany Schools has condemned the agitation by a ‘small group of parents’ against the hike in fee and alleged that it was a bid by the group to tarnish the image of the school. The management noted in a statement that an advance notice for fee hike was issued to the parents in December 2018. However, in a face-to-face interaction with the parents, the School Director Annie Cherian had rolled down the fee hike for this academic year on the condition that the fee would be hiked from the next academic year by 25 %.

The management took exception to the statement of the parents that the fee hike was ‘sudden’. It also noted that the school has the best infrastructure, tech-supported classrooms, libraries, labs and seminar halls.