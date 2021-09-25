Parents and students of special school stage protest

They seek reopening of the school

Parents and students of Hidden Sprouts Special School for Mentally Challenged Children continued their protest against the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for closing down their school. For second the day in a row, they along with the school management have staged a peaceful protest this time before the GVMC office, demanding that the civic body officials allot them some accommodation to resume school activities.

Dozens of special children were seen holding placards which read out “CM Sir, MP Vijaya Sai Reddy Sir, GVMC Commissioner Madam, Please give our school back.” The parents said that it has been four months since their children had last gone to the school. They said that they have seen improvement in their children behaviour after going to the school and taking part in various activities. Now with the school being shut down, the mentally challenged children are facing issues in the house, they said.

“The school management has been taking better care of our children and it is providing such services without taking any money. The GVMC should understand the problems faced by these children and should solve the issue immediately,” a parent urged. Founder-Principal of the school, K. Srinivasa Rao, said that they wanted to meet some official to report their problem directly. “However, since GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana was not available, we have submitted a representation at the Commissioner’s Peshi,” he added. It may be recalled that the GVMC had partially demolished temporary structures at the school on June 6 this year, alleging unauthorised constructions.