Parawada pharma unit blast: Two more succumb to injuries

Published - August 26, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Total three out of four die in the mishap

V. Kamalakara Rao

Three out of four severely injured workers of pharma-unit Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, in Visakhapatnam on Monday (August 26, 2024).

The condition of another victim, who is under special care as per the directions of the AP State government, is critical.

The incident occurred on August 23, two days after the major explosion in another pharma unit at Achuthapuram where 17 worker had died. and about 35 were injured.

Speaking to The Hindu, Parawada circle inspector S. Balasuryarao said, “A total of three people died including two between Sunday night and Monday early morning . While Lal Singh died on Sunday at about 8.50 pm, K. Suryanarayana died on Monday at 6.50 a.m. “

