Paramparaa Foundation to organise special dance performance in Visakhapatnam on November 17

Published - November 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special dance performance by The Paramparaa Foundation is scheduled to be held at the MGM Park Main Lawn on the Beach Road here on November 17. The event which will begin at 6.30 p.m., promises a unique blend of classical, martial and contemporary dance forms.

Co-founders of the foundation B. Sreenagi Rao and Shashi Reddy said that the foundation is noted for its cultural events at heritage sites such as temples, forts and stepwells, where it seamlessly intertwines artistic promotion with heritage conservation.

“Through this programme, we aim to showcase how traditional art forms remain relevant in contemporary times,” they said.

MP M. Sribharat, District Collector H.N. Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and a few other delegates are expected to attend the event.

