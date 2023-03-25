Paramotor flying likely to take off at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam soon

March 25, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

If everything goes as per the plan, Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam may witness paramotor flying activities. The district administration is mulling to introduce adventure tourism activities in the next two weeks well before the G-20 Working Group Committee meeting scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29, as they feel that this would be a major attraction on the coastal stretch.

The decision to introduce paramotor flying activities was taken at the District Tourism Council (DTC) meeting headed by the District Collector A Mallikarjuna, after lots of discussions, last month. It was learnt that already a private agency, which has run the tourism activities two years ago during the Visakha Utsav event, has again come forward expressing interest to resume the services. The Tourism Department has already finalised the agency and is checking the feasibility for the project.

According to a senior official from the district administration, they have asked the agency to submit a detailed report on the tourism activity which includes safety precautions being taken, at what height the vehicle can fly, operations during summer and winter and a few others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the agency submits the documentation, permissions should be applied to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and then to Airports Authority of India. After the authorities grant required permissions, the project can be taken up immediately,” said the official.

The officials have also identified a site at RK Beach stretch for the tourism activity and have coordinated about it with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The authorities have decided to run the tourism activity on a revenue sharing basis.

No paragliding

The proposals to introduce paragliding activity at the local beaches on the lines of Goa beaches are unlikely to be implemented. As per the officials, such activities may not be possible due to rough beaches.