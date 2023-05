May 01, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Paradip Port Authority Marine Department, Paradip, awarded the dredging contract to Dredging Corporation of India Limited, on Monday. The contract includes dredging on approach channel, entrance channel, turning circle, docks and sand trap of the Paradip Port at an estimated cost of ₹172.22 crore for the 2023-24 year.