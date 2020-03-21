Panic buying leads to heavy rush at Rythu Bazaars

There was a mad rush at Rythu Bazaars in the city on Friday. The order on closure of malls and cinema theatres from Friday has made the citizens jittery. They went with sacks and large bags to buy vegetables, which could last long.

Vegetables like potatoes, which could be stored for a long time, and onions and tomatoes, which can be mixed with almost all other vegetables in the preparation of curries, were high in demand.

Consumers formed long queues to get their stock and bought five to 10 times of their normal requirement. The threat of COVID-19 did not seem to deter the buyers from crowding around the stalls and standing in queues for a long time.

Most of the buyers did not wear masks and almost all the farmers, who sell their produce at the stalls, were without masks at the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar. These farmers are the most vulnerable persons at the Rythu Bazaars as they have to deal with all kinds of consumers all through the day.

“Despite being the most vulnerable areas for transmission of the virus, hardly any measures are being taken by the authorities to spread the message at the Rythu Bazaars. The farmers are ignorant as can be seen by the fact that most of them are not using masks,” says T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary of Praja Arogya Vedika, which has conducting awareness programmes along with other NGOs, in spreading the message at public places.

“Ironically, even educated persons coming to the bazaars are very negligent and sneeze and cough in the crowd without covering their face with a handkerchief.

Travelling abroad on a holiday, business, education and other purposes has become common among the middle class. These people come to the bazaars and some of them behave irresponsibly,” he says.

“The incubation period of the virus in the human body is 28 days, and the symptoms may be evident after a few days or after two, three weeks. Those who return from abroad should invariably be under self-quarantine during that period, in view of the health emergency declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Self containment and personal hygiene are important to check the spread of the virus,” Mr. Kameswara Rao says.

Meanwhile, Rythu Bazaars Chairman and Joint Collector said in a statement on Friday that all the 13 Rythu Bazaars in the district will be closed on March 22 in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’, announced by the Centre. Consumers have been asked to purchase their requirements on the previous day.