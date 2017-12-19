Panels formed for Visakha Utsav

A district-level steering committee and working committees have been formed for the successful conduct of Visakha Utsav for three days from December 28.

The main venue is Ramakrishna Beach with several daises along the Beach Road. Folk festival will be held at ‘Jatara’ at Madhurawada and flower show at VUDA Park.

The steering committee will be headed by district Collector Pravin Kumar with VUDA Vice-Chairman P. Basanth Kumar, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan and Joint Collector G. Srijana as co-chairpersons. It will have Joint Collector Two A. Siri and Regional Director, Tourism, Sriramulu Naidu as conveners and District Tourism Officer R. Purnima as treasurer.

At a meeting here on Monday, Mr. Pravin Kumar said at ‘Jatara’ DWMA Project Director Kalyana Chakravarthi would be in charge and for the flower show VUDA Secretary A. Srinivas would be in charge.

District-level officials will head working committees on reception, bandobust, cultural, media, stalls, health, sanitation, power, temple replicas, sports, rangoli competitions, film festival etc.

Ms. Srijana, District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy, Mr. Sriramulu Naidu and ZP CEO Jayaprakash Narayan, Ms. Purnima and Additional Commissioner, GVMC, G.V.V.S. Murthy, participated.