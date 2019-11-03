Panel to look into homeless shelters in Visakhapatnam

Secretary of Association for Urban and Tribal Development Pragada Vasu has been named a member of the six-member Special Committee on Shelters for Urban Homeless (SUH) formed by the State Government.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued a Government Order constituting the committee with Tirupati Municipal Commissioner P.S. Girisha as Chairman and Assistant Director of SUH in Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) as convener.

Mr. Vasu said that the committee would submit a report to the government soon.