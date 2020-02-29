Panel formed to deal with GST grievances

A Grievance Redressal Committee comprising GST officials from the Centre and the State, representatives of trade associations, tax professionals and GSTN has been formed for Andhra Pradesh.

The panel will to deal with the grievances of taxpayers on GST related matters– policy or IT-related issues. The industries and all stakeholders facing difficulties in the implementation of GST may send their pleas through their trade associations and tax professional bodies to the Secretary, Grievance Redressal Committee, Joint Commissioner of Central Tax, Office of the Chief Commissioner of Central Taxes, GST Bhavan, Visakhapatnam-530035. e-mails can be sent at ccu-cexvzg@nic.in or to the Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Office of the Chief Commissioner of State Taxes, R.K. Spring Valley Apartments, Edupugallu, Kankipadu, Vijayawada- 521144.