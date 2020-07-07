Panel fails to pull up officials on gas leak, say rights groups

In a sense the High Power Committee (HPC) report vindicates the opinion of rights organisations, several concerned citizens, scientists and political parties regarding the May 7 styrene monomer vapour leak and the patently illegal manner in which LG Polymers was running the plant. However, the HPC has been benign when it comes to pointing out lapses by regulatory bodies as well as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC), said V.S. Krishna of Human Rights Forum.

He said in respect of the LG Polymers these were no mere irregularities but extremely serious violations of the law. If these bodies had gone about their duties as entrusted under the law with due diligence, the horrific events of May 7 would not have occurred.

Former bureaucrat and social activist E.A.S. Sarma also voiced similar concern.

In the last one decade, the city has seen over 30 major industrial accidents that left many dead and injured. But why did such accidents happen, when regulatory authorities are present, he questioned. “The safety protocols in industries are to be checked on a regular basis by the authorities concerned. But that is not happening and we are only doing a post-mortem after the incident, without holding the regulatory authorities responsible. In LG Polymers also there were serious lapses on their part,” said Mr. Sarma.

Mr. Krishna alleged that over the years Visakhapatnam district has seen many accidents, but bodies like the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Inspectorate of Factories are vested with implementing crucial legislation and ensuring adherence to critical norms by industries have never been taken to task.

The HPC report does not dwell on these at all or point out in any manner such illegalities. Mr. Krishna also pointed out that there were many incidents where lives have been lost and yet no action has been taken against managements at all till date.

“We are not aware of a single prosecution under the law of officials, either of polluting industries or those of governmental regulatory bodies. Why is the HPC report silent on this,” he questioned. “How are industries going to be deterred if there is no initiation of meaningful and effective criminal proceedings against those responsible for the crimes?,” said Mr. Krishna.