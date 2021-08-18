Pandemic leaves Ganesh idol makers in a fix

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 August 2021 01:25 IST

They want to increase production based on orders only; many labourers from neighbouring States yet to return to city

With just three weeks to go for Vinayaka Chaviti (September 10), traditional artisans from various areas in the city are keeping their fingers crossed. Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the idol makers are in a dilemma whether to increase production or not, expressing concern over the possible third wave in the coming weeks. Local idol makers have already started making a limited number of idols and are hopeful of getting good number of orders this year compared to last year.

In general, migrants from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and a few other places make Ganesh idols at various areas in the city. But due to the COVID-19, many labourers have left for their native places. A few locals who have been involved in idol-making business are hiring artisans form other States.

Advertising

Advertising

Srinu, a local businessman, has hired several artisans from West Bengal, who are experts in idol making. He has been paying up to ₹2,000 per day as wage for each employee. The workers have been making idols for the last few weeks near the APSRTC Waltair Depot.

“We have been in this business since many years. But last year, we did not take up it due to COVID-19 situation and restrictions. This year, it seems like the festival will go in a proper manner without any issues, as the cases are on the decline. We are hopeful of making a good business,” he said.

As of now, the workers have created about 90 idols of three to seven feet in height. The cost ranges from ₹7,000 to ₹50,000 per idol. “We will make more idols based on orders only,” Mr. Srinu said.

Clay idols

Meanwhile, a number of traditional potters from Kummari Veedhi, in Dondaparthy area, have been busy making clay idols in small sizes. The potters said that instead of big sizes, most of them have stuck to manufacturing smaller idols, which could be used to perform puja at houses. They say that even if the government imposes restrictions, the small size clay idols can be sold without any problem.

However, compared to the previous years, the traditional potters have reduced the production keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

“Three to four years ago, there would be a need for at least two lorries of clay. Now half of that load is enough. A lorry load of clay costs ₹6,000. We pay ₹2,000 more for transport. We do not want to incur losses,” said Sathyavathi, a potter from the colony. She said they would increase production based on demand.

Ramesh, a potter from Kummari Veedhi, said that with rising awareness over Green Ganesh idols, they generally get bulk orders from NGOs, various welfare and colony associations, commercial establishments, and offices. “Some people also insist on coloured clay idols. For them we use natural colours,” he said.