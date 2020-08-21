Pandemic fails to dampen festive spirit

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2020 23:17 IST

People gear up to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti in an eco-friendly manner in city

Despite COVID-19 situation, city wore a festive look ahead of Vinayaka Chaviti on Friday. Ganesh temples were decked up for the festival. Demand for flowers, fruits and other materials was high as local markets were seen packed with people.

A number of temporary stalls selling Ganesh idols, fruits, flowers, colours and other decorative items was set up at various places in the city. People said that rates of flowers, fruits, especially bananas and coconuts, have been doubled on Friday as the shopkeepers made a brisk business.

“Fruits, flowers, coconuts and bananas alone costed around ₹300. There was no scope for bargaining due to high demand. The shopkeepers have been making good business for the last four weeks as people performed Lakshmi puja on Fridays,” said K. Aruna, a resident of Visalakshi Nagar area.

Social distancing

Clay idols were sold in huge numbers. A number of people gifted them to their friends and relatives. Many NGOs, businessmen, clubs, organisations and environmental activists also distributed clay idols to citizens. Many people have been cleaning their homes to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. Women are gearing up to prepare delicious ‘prasadams.’

Residents of several apartments have decided to arrange three-foot Ganesh idol and perform special prayers for one-day, observing social distancing.

Local youth used to set up huge Ganesh pandals in their colonies. The city police used to receive more than 2,500 applications to set up pandals every year. However, the streets are going to remain silent now due to restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic.

“We used to celebrate the festival with a lot of fun. It takes one-month preparation to set up pandal and we used to form committees. Throughout the day, we used to be in touch with friends and residents of colony. However, we respect the government’s decision this year. Hope Lord Ganesh protect us from the virus,” said K. Mahaveer, a resident of Allipuram.

In rural areas of the district, police made it clear to people that there is no permission for setting up Ganesh pandals.

Clay idols were distributed at a programme organised by the Rotary Club of Visakhapatnam South at Anuradha Auto Sheelanagar Petrol Bunk.

Club president Venkanna Choudary urged people to use only clay idols and contribute to the cause of the environment. Rotary members Joga Rao, Rajasekhar, Nitish Reddy, and others were present. Meanwhile, Rotary Club Visakha Port City distributed 1,000 idols with plant seeds inside. Club president Kali Prasad said that environment is also an area of focus for them.

President-elect Varma, Rotary Blood Bank secretary Rambabu and others were present.