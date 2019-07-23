Panchayat workers stage protest over pending wages

Sanitary workers, drivers of garbage trucks, helpers and Swachh Bharat Green ambassador workers, under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Grama Panchayati Employees and Workers Union (CITU) staged a protest at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building on Monday, demanding immediate release of their wage arrears.

CITU district president V.V. Srinivasa Rao said that the panchayat workers had not been paid their salaries for the past 10 to 15 months. “Neither do the officials nor the people’s representatives are bothered about the issue. The government has no concern for the poor workers who are doing their duties, despite not receiving their wages. The pending wages should be paid immediately,” he said.

District president D. Issakh, secretary J. Mahesh and honorary president G. Satyanarayana alleged that uniforms, soaps, oils and masks were not being provided to sanitary workers in the panchayats, resulting in many falling sick. PF and ESI facility are also not being extended to them.

They alleged that Swachh Bharat (Green Ambassadors) were not being paid the minimum wages.

Fund utilisation

The G.O. 57 issued on February 13 has specified that 50 % of the funds received by panchayats should be spent on the workers’ wages. The government has announced that sanitary workers would be paid ₹18,000 as the minimum wage, but it was not being implemented, the leaders alleged and sought that this should be extended to panchayat workers.