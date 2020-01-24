Panchayat secretary caught accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught the Panchayat secretary of Lakkavaram village in Chodavaram mandal red-handed when he was accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from an aspirant of Grama Volunteer post for doing an official favour, on Thursday.

According to ACB sources, N. Nageswara Rao allegedly demanded the bribe amount from P. Simhadri Naidu from Lakkavaram who had applied for the post of Grama Volunteer. It is learnt that Mr. Naidu had given a representation in this regard to the officials during the ‘Spandana’ programme and the plea was forwarded to the ACB.

After ascertaining facts, an ACB team led by DSP Ranga Raju caught the official red-handed when he was accepting the bribe amount at the Chodavaram Mandal Revenue Office (MRO).

The chemically processed currency notes used to trap the official were seized.

Nageswara Rao has been arrested and he will be produced before the court on Friday.