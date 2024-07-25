GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panchayat Raj officials visit tribal villages in ASR district, assure to send proposal for construction of roads to interior hamlets

Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan directs officials to visit village, submit report; team, led by DE Prasad and MEE Umamaheswara Rao trek to Neellabandha, Pithrigadda and Pedhagaruvu hamlets and interact with tribal people

Published - July 25, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Panchayat Raj Department officials visiting tribal villages in Anakapalli district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Panchayat Raj Department officials, on Thursday, July 25, announced that they would send a proposal to Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan for the sanction of ₹2.5 crore for the construction of a road from YB Patnam to Pedhagaruvu via Losinghi.

In response to The Hindu report published on July 22—Villagers stage protest demanding road to Jajulabandha hilltop area, Ms. Krishnan directed the Panchayat Raj Department to send a team to the PVTG villages and submit a report.

The team, led by Panchayat Raj Deputy Engineer (DE) G.V.S. Prasad and Mandal Executive Engineer (MEE) B. Umamaheswara Rao, trekked to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) villages of Neellabandha, Pithrigadda and Pedhagaruvu and interacted with the tribal people on Wednesday, July 24.

Girijan Sangham district honorary president K. Govinda Rao and PVTG Sangham leader Korra Kondababu accompanied the team.

Technical Assistant of Rolugunta, S. Asirayya, told the team that a proposal has already been sent for the sanction of ₹8 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the construction of the road from Pithrigedda to Neellabandha.

The Girijan Sangham leaders thanked the Collector for her prompt response to the report published in The Hindu.

The tribals of Jajulabandha, a hilltop village of Mulapeta panchayat of the Koyyur mandal in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district, have been travelling 6 km, via Arla village of the Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district through Pedha Garuvu, Pithrigedda and Neellabandha, to reach their homes. There are around 250 people belonging to the Kondhu tribe, a PVTG, living in the four villages.

The villagers have to walk up to 18 km to avail of medical care, receive ration supplies or go to the bank to get senior citizen age/social security pensions.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / tribals / Roads and Rails

