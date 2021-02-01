Panchayat polls: DIG, SP inspect sensitive areas

They review security arrangements

Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao and other officials visited a few highly-sensitive areas to review the situation ahead of panchayat polls in Anakapalle region in the district on Sunday.

The first phase of panchayat elections will be held in Anakapalle mandal on January 9.

The SP visited Nagulapalli, Munagapaka, Boulawada and Mamidipalem polling stations, the sensitive areas in Munagapaka mandal. He also inspected the performance of check-posts. Mr. Krishna Rao also interacted with villagers of Bouluwada and Mamidipalem about the situation in their villages. He told them about the election code to be followed and sought their cooperation for the peaceful conduct of polls. Later, Mr. Ranga Rao visited Tummapala village in Anakapalle mandal along with the SP. He enquired about the security arrangements being made for the polls.

Anakapalle DSP K. Sravani and others were present.