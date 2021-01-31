Panchayat polls: control rooms set up to receive complaints relating to violations

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 January 2021 20:37 IST

The city and district police have set up control rooms to ensure no irregularities take place during the conduct of panchayat polls. The police have given dedicated numbers to which complaints or issues can be reported by people.

The Visakhapatnam city police have set up a 24/7 control room at the commissionerate which will be monitored by SEB ADCP V. Ajitha. Similarly, a control room was started under the supervision of ASP of SEB, Visakhapatnam district, Rahul Dev Singh, who was appointed as nodal officer at the district police office.

Advertising

Advertising

The police officers said that people can contact control room on 6309917172 and inform them if they come across any violation of the poll code like distribution of liquor to voters and transporting liquor or ID arrack.

Similarly, the city police have provided a mobile number 9440904317 to which instances of poll code violation and irregularities, if any, could be reported. “People can reach us either on phone/SMS/ WhatsApp to the control room. The police will take immediate action on the information received and details of the informants will be kept confidential,” said Ms. Ajitha. Apart from the issues related to panchayat elections, the control rooms will also receive complaints related to sand smuggling, ghutka and khaini smuggling.

A senior police officer said that even if people find distribution of sarees, clothes and any other materials to lure voters, they can contact the control rooms.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started a control room at Zilla Parishad Office with numbers 0891-2555527, 0891-2555529 to receive and resolve grievances related to panchayat elections. District Collector V. Vinay Chand said the Chief Planning Officer has been appointed as the nodal officer for the control room and adequate staff were allotted as the control room will be operated round the clock.