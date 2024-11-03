Panchagramala JAC submits petition to Gajuwaka MLA

The JAC leaders and members of the Panchagrama colonies’ associations met TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday, November 3, to submit petitions seeking a resolution to their long-pending land issue.

According to JAC secretary T.V. Krishnam Raju, the MLA assured the JAC that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had already discussed the issue with the MLAs concerned in Vijayawada. He assured that it would be resolved as soon as possible with the court’s clearance. Mr. Srinivasa Rao assured that he would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister again, soon.

In a release, Mr Krishnam Raju said that the JAC had pinned its hopes on the Chief Minister and is awaiting eagerly for his early response on the issue of Panchagramalu

