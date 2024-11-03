GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchagramala JAC submits petition to Gajuwaka MLA

Palla Srinivasa Rao assures the JAC that he had already apprised the Chief Minister of the long-pending land issue and would remind him of it again

Published - November 03, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The JAC leaders and members of the Panchagrama colonies’ associations met TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday, November 3, to submit petitions seeking a resolution to their long-pending land issue.

According to JAC secretary T.V. Krishnam Raju, the MLA assured the JAC that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had already discussed the issue with the MLAs concerned in Vijayawada. He assured that it would be resolved as soon as possible with the court’s clearance. Mr. Srinivasa Rao assured that he would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister again, soon.

In a release, Mr Krishnam Raju said that the JAC had pinned its hopes on the Chief Minister and is awaiting eagerly for his early response on the issue of Panchagramalu

Published - November 03, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.