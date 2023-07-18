Panasalapadu villagers seek inquiry into ‘irregularities’ in issuance of pattas

July 18, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tribals and Dalits of Panasalapadu village of Rolugunta mandal in Narsipatnam Revenue Division staged a ‘vanta varpu’ protest outside the Narsipatnam RDO’s office in Anakapalli district on Monday demanding an inquiry by the District Collector into the alleged issuance of pattas to non-locals and realtors under the State government’s resurvey programme.

The villagers said that 25 acres of land in Survey nos 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 11 has been under their cultivation for the past 50 years. They alleged that the officials had recorded that the lands were under the occupation of some non-locals and real estate dealers, and issued the pattas in their names as part of the resurvey.

CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that MLA Karanam Dharmasri and the Joint Collector were surrounded by the tribals and Dalits during their visit as part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP’ programme following which they assured the victims that an inquiry would be conducted into the issue. Though 25 days have passed, no inquiry was conducted so far, he alleged.

He said that when they approached the Narsipatnam RDO and the Tahsildar in the past, they had advised them to sort out the issue. He reiterated the demand for an inquiry by the Collector.

Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti district secretary E. Chiranjeevi and former MPTC member T. Durga Rao were among those who participated in the protest.