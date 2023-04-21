ADVERTISEMENT

Palla takes exception to GVL’s remarks on TDP’s eagerness to ally with BJP in Andhra Pradesh

April 21, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘BJP can’t win even one seat in Andhra Pradesh’

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao took exception to the BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s statements that the TDP was eagerly waiting to ally with the BJP. He wondered what was the vote share of BJP in Andhra Pradesh. He said: “You (BJP) can’t even win one seat in Andhra Pradesh. If you really want to do something for Andhra Pradesh, strive to get working capital for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) through the Centre.”

Replying to queries at a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that State governments and PSUs were not eligible to participate in the EOI, floated by the RINL management to raise working capital.

He said even if the State governments were allowed to participate in the bids, they could straight away sell their share, without consulting anyone. He cited the example of Gangavaram Port, in which the State government sold its stake without consulting anyone. On the contrary, the Centre has to consult various stakeholders, and cannot take unilateral decisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP leader said that political parties should fight against the Centre and make it revoke its decision rather than become a partner in the privatisation bid. He also described the proposal of ‘crowd funding’ or participating in the bids by BRS was a ‘far-fetched idea’. To another query, he said trade unions were being misled by some political parties.

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste recently told in Visakhapatnam that privatisation of the VSP would not be taken as of now. The same thing was said by DIPAM sometime ago that the privatisation could not be done as employees, trade unions were resisting and local people were also against it as the plant was established after several sacrifices.

The BRS immediately claimed that the Centre had gone back on its decision as Telangana has decided to participate in the EOI bid. The very next day, the Centre came out with a statement that the privatisation of the VSP was on. He said that the privatisation policy was on from 1991, and nothing could be done unless the policy itself was changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US