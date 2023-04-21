Palla takes exception to GVL’s remarks on TDP’s eagerness to ally with BJP in Andhra Pradesh

April 21, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao took exception to the BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s statements that the TDP was eagerly waiting to ally with the BJP. He wondered what was the vote share of BJP in Andhra Pradesh. He said: “You (BJP) can’t even win one seat in Andhra Pradesh. If you really want to do something for Andhra Pradesh, strive to get working capital for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) through the Centre.”

Replying to queries at a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that State governments and PSUs were not eligible to participate in the EOI, floated by the RINL management to raise working capital.

He said even if the State governments were allowed to participate in the bids, they could straight away sell their share, without consulting anyone. He cited the example of Gangavaram Port, in which the State government sold its stake without consulting anyone. On the contrary, the Centre has to consult various stakeholders, and cannot take unilateral decisions.

The TDP leader said that political parties should fight against the Centre and make it revoke its decision rather than become a partner in the privatisation bid. He also described the proposal of ‘crowd funding’ or participating in the bids by BRS was a ‘far-fetched idea’. To another query, he said trade unions were being misled by some political parties.

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste recently told in Visakhapatnam that privatisation of the VSP would not be taken as of now. The same thing was said by DIPAM sometime ago that the privatisation could not be done as employees, trade unions were resisting and local people were also against it as the plant was established after several sacrifices.

The BRS immediately claimed that the Centre had gone back on its decision as Telangana has decided to participate in the EOI bid. The very next day, the Centre came out with a statement that the privatisation of the VSP was on. He said that the privatisation policy was on from 1991, and nothing could be done unless the policy itself was changed.