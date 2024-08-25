ADVERTISEMENT

Palla reviews arrangements for Nara Lokesh’s visit to Vizag

Published - August 25, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Palla Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with the MLAs and other leaders from the district to discuss about the arrangements for IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam on August 28.

This is Mr. Lokesh’s first visit to Visakhapatnam after becoming Minister. He would take part in several government programmes and is also likely to attend a meeting with the local leaders. MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, city TDP president Gandi Babjee and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US