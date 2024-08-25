Palla reviews arrangements for Nara Lokesh’s visit to Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Palla Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with the MLAs and other leaders from the district to discuss about the arrangements for IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam on August 28.

This is Mr. Lokesh’s first visit to Visakhapatnam after becoming Minister. He would take part in several government programmes and is also likely to attend a meeting with the local leaders. MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, city TDP president Gandi Babjee and others were present.