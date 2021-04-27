Visakhapatnam

Palla lodges complaint against GVMC officials on demolition

Telugu Desam Party leader and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said on Monday that he has lodged a complaint with the police against the GVMC officials for demolishing his under-construction building in Gajuwaka.

Speaking to to the media here, he said he complained against all the GVMC officials, including Commissioner G. Srijana and Chief City Planner Vidyullatha, who are involved in the demolition of the building. He alleged demolition was a violation as he was not served any notice. He alleged that the GVMC officials were following the diktats of YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. He said he would also wage a legal battle and would construct a building in the same place after getting a nod from the court.

