Palestinian Film Festival from tomorrow

The city-based film club Vizag Film Society is organising a three-day Palestinian Film Festival, in association with the Palestinian Film Festival, New Delhi, at Visakha Public Library from July 22.

The free-for-all event will screen two films from 6 p.m. each day. All the films will be subtitled in English. The festival begins with Jenin, Jenin (2002) directed by Mohammed Bakri and Miral (2002) directed by Julian Schnabel.

Jenin, Jenin which captures the clash between the Israeli army and Palestinians in April 2002. Miral is a film about a girl who lives in an orphanage open by Hind al-Husseini after Deir Yassin massacre in 1948. Miral is torn between the battles of her people and Hind's belief that education is the road to peace.

On the second day, Occupation 101 (2006), a documentary directed by Abdallah Omeish and Sufyan Omeish which explores the role of the USA in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Followed by Inch'Allah (2012) by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, a film about a Canadian doctor who finds her sympathies tested while working in the conflict-ravaged Palestine.

The final day will screen the Tears of Gaza (2010) by Vibeke Løkkeberg. It is an anti-war documentary which captures the Gaza War as seen through the eyes of a group of Palestinian children.

The festival wraps up with Salt of the Sea (2008), a romantic drama directed by Annemarie Jacir. This film is about a working-class woman from born in Brooklyn and her experiences travelling back home town in Palestine.

For more details, call 90324 77463.